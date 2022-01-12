SAG Awards 2022: Jared Leto Gets a Nomination for ‘House of Gucci,’ and People Are Cringing

People are wringing their hands over Jared Leto’s nomination for ‘House of Gucci’ at the SAG Awards 2022.

The Golden Globes 2022 have come and gone, and the awards season has begun.

The nominees for the SAG Awards 2022 were announced today.

Surprising nominations and shocking snubs have sparked heated debate on social media.

The SAG Awards 2022 nominated Jared Leto for his performance in House of Gucci, causing outrage on the Internet.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role is one of the categories nominated for the SAG Awards 2022.

The majority of the nominations were predicted by most analysts, though there are a few surprises that have people scratching their heads.

The nominees in this category are listed below:

The Tender Bar, Ben Affleck

Licorice Pizza (Bradley Cooper)

Troy Kotsur is a CODA (Council of Democratic Associations) member.

House of Gucci’s Jared Leto

The Power of the Dog, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, both from Belfast, are notable omissions from the list of nominees.

As a result, many analysts are perplexed as to why they were overlooked in a year when the two actors appeared to be a shoe-in.

Cooper’s role in Licorice Pizza is entertaining, albeit brief, and critics chastised Leto’s House of Gucci performance throughout the film’s run.

Nominations for the SAGAwards have thrown a wrench in the works.

Who would have guessed Jennifer Hudson would be nominated for Best Actress after a string of major award snubs? Steward was passed over, and WOW, Jared Leto was nominated…yikes.

Is Ben Affleck up for another Academy Award nomination?

The inclusion of House of Gucci’s Leto in the SAG Awards 2022 nominations drew immediate attention on social media.

In Ridley Scott’s film, he plays Paolo Gucci.

Under a lot of prosthetics, Leto is nearly unrecognizable.

However, his portrayal of the real-life man and Italians in general has been criticized as being over-the-top, unrealistic, and even offensive.

One Twitter user said Leto’s nomination made them “feel sick,” while others said they almost left the theater because of Leto’s offensive performance.

Paolo is reduced to an Italian stereotype by Leto, which the Gucci family’s surviving members have rejected.

For many audiences and journalists, Leto’s performance in the SAG Awards 2022 male supporting actor category is an outlier, and they wonder what the awards season will think of him.

Lady Gaga’s performance in House of Gucci has a following of fans who appreciate the value she adds to the film.

Many people, however, are using Twitter to protest his presence…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.