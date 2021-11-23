Sagittarius celebrities: Who are the famous people born under the sign of Sagittarius?

Which famous people are born under the sign of Sagittarius?

Sagittarius, the free-spirited and adventurous sign, is always on the lookout for new adventures.

Many celebrities are born under this star sign, which is unsurprising.

Some of your favorite celebrities who were born between November 23 and December 21 are listed below.

Hannah Montana, who went on to become a pop star, is first on our list.

She’s made a bold statement about her star sign, writing a song about it and getting a Sagittarius-inspired tattoo on her arm.

Chrissy Teigen, the outspoken, multi-talented model, brings out the true Sagittarius in me whenever she publicly takes down internet trolls.

She is also known for sharing details about her personal life with her millions of social media followers.

Another famous Sagittarius is Judi Dench, who has been acting since the 1950s.

In true free-thinking Sagittarian fashion, she has spoken out against Hollywood ageism.

Being the daring Sagittarius that she is, this endlessly creative and talented musician is said to have gone skydiving.

The guitarist for the Rolling Stones has a reputation for being a wild party animal.

This is probably his Sagittarius side, which is more outgoing.

Taylor Swift is another well-known musician who is known for her candid song lyrics.

Sagittarians, as previously stated, do not like to hide the truth.

Zoe Kravitz, an actress and model, has recently turned her Sagittarian eye to film directing, demonstrating the sign’s fiery ambition.

With a diverse acting career and a love life that is constantly in flux, it’s no surprise that Brad Pitt was born under the sign of Sagittarius.

Tyra Banks is a double-fiery threat, with her Sun in Sagittarius and her Moon in Aries.

Billie Eilish, like the majority of Sagittarians, is a young, creative singer who is spontaneous and not afraid to speak her mind.

Jay-Z’s fiery star sign perfectly balances VirgoBeyoncé’s grounded energy.

This power couple has been through a lot, but they’ve stayed together for 13 years, proving that their star signs are compatible.

Britney Spears, who was recently released from conservatorship, has been making headlines.

This Sagittarius singer had had enough, and her zodiac sign carved out a brighter future for her.

Over the course of her career, this award-winning actor has appeared in over 70 films.

Julianne Moore’s success is no surprise because Sagittarius is a lucky sign.

Rita Ora is a true believer in the power of her zodiac sign.

She has a Sagittarius-inspired tattoo behind her ear as a symbol of her pride in being born under the archer’s sign.

Jeff Bridges’ Sun and Mercury are both in the sign of Sagittarius.

His Venus (the planet) on the other hand,

