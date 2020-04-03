Sailor Brinkley-Cook Claps Back Against Criticism for Wearing a N95 Mask in Public

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has a message for those offended by her decision to wear a protective face mask while out in public.

The model and 21-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley was recently photographed picking up groceries in a N95 mask, a respiratory protective device that hospitals across the nation are experiencing shortages of due to the coronavirus pandemic. After receiving what she described as “hateful messages,” Sailor offered an explanation on Instagram.

“My mom is an artist and does projects that require her to wear a mask so she had a stash of them in her art studio. We didn’t buy them upon hearing about the spread of COVID-19. She kept one mask for each one of our family members and then donated the rest to local hospitals,” Sailor wrote.

She added, “I have one mask. My boyfriend has one mask. And we are VERY grateful to have one and are donating daily to organizations helping to create masks.”

On Thursday, Sailor posted a more lengthy video to her Instagram Stories further detailing the criticism she’s since faced.

“I think it’s really s—y that people take time out of their day to tell me I’m ugly, I’m fat, I’m useless, I should get a job, I’m a waste of space, I’m a disgrace. I’ve been getting them a lot recently and I don’t know whether it’s being cooped up in your houses that are making you really want to tear down a 21-year-old, but I just gotta say, get some humanity, y’all,” the star remarked.

“I’m a person, I have feelings,” Sailor told her followers. “I’m lucky because I dealt with this s–t my entire life, so I can now understand that I have more pity for you guys than hatred for myself.”

She then urged people to “do something good for the world,” adding, “Why do you care about me and my life? It’s really not that interesting and it’s a waste of time for you guys, because it’s not gonna hurt for me. I’m OK. I’m fine with myself. So just stop. It’s pretty lame.”

Sailor later posted a selfie sipping what appeared to be a mimosa and captioned it, “It’s been a motha frickin DAY.”

Indeed it has.