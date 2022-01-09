Sainsbury’s customers rush to the stores after learning that the supermarket is selling Disney films for only £2.

Shoppers flock to Sainsbury’s after learning that the supermarket is selling Disney movies for £2.

Sainsbury’s is currently selling a selection of films at a significantly reduced price, according to one savvy shopper, and other customers were quick to share their thoughts.

Sainsbury’s is offering a substantial discount, according to a savvy shopper.

The supermarket behemoth is currently offering a discounted selection of Disney DVDs, and bargain hunters have already spotted the offer.

“Nearly all Disney DVD’s just £2 each in Sainsbury’s,” one woman wrote in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, sharing the news.

Aside from classic Disney films such as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and Alice in Wonderland, there are also a number of Pixar and live-action films available at a discount.

WALL-E, Finding Dory, and The Good Dinosaur are all on the shelf, as is Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie, and Bedknobs and Broomsticks, a classic 1971 musical.

Other group members were quick to express their opinions on the deal.

“I need to go get them all!” one Facebook user exclaimed.

“Ohhh, I’ll take a look, I love Disney!” said a second.

A third added, “Good offer.”

Another joked, “Why my house is so small,” alongside a crying face emoji.

“Could finish the collection,” a fifth user wrote, tagging another user.

Some customers speculated that the low price was due to the growing popularity of Disney(plus), a streaming service.

“Ahh well that will be because they are all now released on 4k blu ray or standard blu ray and they want to get rid of them,” one wrote.

“Also, physical media sales have taken a hit due to Disney(plus).”

So get rid of them as soon as possible.”

“I used to buy all the Disney DVDs,” a second said, “but now I have Disney Plus, so they just sit there collecting dust.”

Another concurred, “I have Disney (plus), which is fantastic and well worth the money.”