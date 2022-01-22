Sainsbury’s soup campaign is motivated by the shocking amount of food waste generated by UK households.

Customers are being encouraged to use up vegetables that would otherwise go to waste by creating a variety of delicious and simple soup recipes.

According to new research, British households waste £1.17 billion worth of fruit, vegetables, and bread each year.

Sainsbury’s research looks into changing attitudes toward New Year’s resolutions as part of the retailer’s mission to ‘Help Everyone Eat Better.’

Fortunately, eating a more nutritious diet is at the top of the resolution list, with 52% of adults promising to do so, up from 24% 20 years ago and 37% just a decade ago.

The top ten resolutions set this January include reducing food waste (22%), recycling more (21%), and reducing carbon footprint (15%).

According to research, the average UK household wastes 142 carrots, onions, tomatoes, courgettes, potatoes, and loaves of bread each year.

More than half of those polled (56%) admitted to feeling guilty about the amount of food they waste, but many attribute the waste to a lack of cooking skills.

Another 18% claimed that knowing more recipes would help them reduce food waste.

To combat this, Sainsbury’s is encouraging customers to make more homemade soup to use up vegetables that would otherwise go to waste, and has created a number of tasty, inexpensive, and simple recipes for its website.

Classics like roasted tomato and pepper soup, which is packed with vegetables, and pea and leek soup, which feeds a family of four for under £5, are among them.

Sainsbury’s is a founding partner of Fareshare, and through its partnership with Neighbourly, it donates surplus food from across its stores to 15,000 charity partners across the country.

“At Sainsbury’s, we’re committed to helping our customers eat better for their health and the planet, so it’s really encouraging to see that so many are looking to create more sustainable and healthy habits to see them through to 2022,” said Mark Given, the chain’s chief marketing officer.

“Our new soup recipes are designed to make eating better for both health and convenience, whether it’s using up leftover ingredients or batch cooking for busy days.

