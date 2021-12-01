Sainsbury’s will match customer donations to help those in need during its Christmas appeal.

Sainsbury’s will match customer donations to help those in need during a Christmas drive.

Shoppers can donate products or money at checkout points and when shopping online in stores all over the UK.

Sainsbury’s is resuming its annual “Help Brighten a Million Christmases” initiative, in which every customer donation will be matched up to £1.5 million.

The campaign builds on Sainsbury’s year-round work with charitable partners to provide vital support to those who need it most over the holiday season, with a goal of raising more than £3 million.

Each £1 donated by a customer provides two hot meals, so once Sainsbury’s matches it, each £1 donated could help feed four people in need.

Customers’ generosity could have a huge impact if it is matched by Sainsbury’s, with the potential to feed up to 12 million families this Christmas.

Shoppers can donate physical items or money at checkout points and when shopping online at Sainsbury’s and Argos in stores across the UK.

This year, Sainsbury’s is partnering with FareShare and other charity partners across the UK to distribute donations to those who need it most.

“FareShare is very grateful for the enormous support we receive from Sainsbury’s and are delighted to partner on Help Brighten a Million Christmases,” said Lindsay Boswell, chief executive of FareShare.

“Through the Groceries Online campaign, Sainsbury’s customers donated the equivalent of 1,598,000 meals to FareShare last Christmas and throughout the year.”

As we enter the winter season, we know that our charities will require more help than ever to meet the needs of our communities’ residents.”

“We know that this Christmas may be challenging for people across the UK, which is why we’re doing everything we can to help those in need,” said Mark Given, Sainsbury’s chief marketing officer.

“We’re proud of all the work we’ve done in the last year to help vulnerable communities, and we’re determined to brighten millions of Christmases this season.”

“Every year, we’re blown away by our customers’ generosity, not just at Christmas but all year long, and we hope that by working together, our donations can make a real difference to others this December.”

