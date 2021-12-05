Saint West, Happy Birthday! Take a Look Back at His Cutest Childhood Photos

Look Back at His Cutest Childhood Photos to Wish Saint West a Happy Birthday!

Saint West, happy birthday!

Today, Dec. 6, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian’s eldest son celebrates his sixth birthday.

We’re celebrating his fifth birthday by looking back at all of his cutest photos.

Saint was born just two-and-a-half years after his big sister North West, and while the brother-sister duo has since added two more siblings—Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—he continues to share a special bond with both his mother and father.

Saint is “one of my life’s soul mates,” Kim said last year.

Neither she nor Kanye can decide which parent he looks most like, but one thing is certain: he’s come into his own.

Saint enjoys drawing and football, as Kanye recently revealed in an adorable video on Instagram.

According to Tom Brady, he’s especially gifted in this area.

Saint is a cool kid, to put it mildly.

Celebrate his special day by looking back on his most adorable moments, which we’ve gathered in the gallery below!

In a stunning portrait released on Oct. 1, Saint gave mom Kim “all the feels.”

On Oct. 1, Saint posed for a photo to show off his new hairstyle.

On July 21, Saint and his younger brother Psalm adorably crashed Kim’s workout session to share a kiss.

In a fun photo shared on July 20, Saint poses shirtless and wears a necklace with his name on it.

On July 20, Mom Kim shared a photo of a smiling Saint with the caption, “Just how???” Saint has grown up and looks just like his father Kanye!

Saint burys his grin in his mother Kim’s arm in an adorable photo snapped by Kendall Jenner on July 11.

Mom Kim K captioned this sweet photo from May 2021 with two heart emojis, “OMGGGGG.”

In a May 2021 photograph, Saint extends his arms while a cowboy boot-clad Chicago stares at the camera.

In a picture from May 2021, Saint has his arm around sister Chicago.

During his younger brother Psalm’s 2nd birthday party, Saint appeared to be too cool for school in the sandbox.

Saint West inherited his style from both of his stylish parents!

