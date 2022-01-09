Sally Dynevor of Coronation Street reveals a secret Whatsapp Group with her co-stars… but only a select few are invited.

It’s our go-to app for staying in touch with family and friends, but the idea of celebrities using WhatsApp never ceases to amaze us.

What’s their profile picture like? What’s their most recent status update? And, most importantly, do they have smaller groups where they can gossip about their coworkers?

Sally Dynevor of Coronation Street has revealed that she does have a WhatsApp group with some of her co-stars in an exclusive interview with Fabulous magazine, which will be on newsstands tomorrow.

Only a few people are invited.

The 58-year-old mother of three revealed she’s been seeking advice from coworkers who have previously appeared on the show ahead of her Dancing on Ice debut next week.

“Samia [Longchambon], Jane [Danson], Lisa [George], Antony [Cotton], and Andy [Whyment] have all performed incredibly well on the show,” she said.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I’ve been incredibly proud of them because it’s a difficult task.”

I started a WhatsApp group called “Corrie Dancing On Ice.”

“They’ve been fantastic and very encouraging.”

I need their help and advice on how they dealt with similar situations.

“It’s fascinating to hear all of their stories and to learn about their experiences, because I’m going through the same thing.”

The star’s main goal going into the show is to not stay on her feet for the entire routine.

“I’m in it to experience it,” Sally continued, “and once [I’m out], it’ll be lovely watching all the wonderful contestants from home on the sofa.”

“If the judges aren’t pleased with what I’m doing, I won’t be too disappointed.”

I don’t mind if I don’t do it perfectly because I got out on the ice in the first place and didn’t fall flat on my face.

“I’ve told the [producers]that I’m not good, but I’m going to give it a shot! And if I make it through the first week, I’ll be ecstatic!”

The full interview will be published in tomorrow’s Fabulous magazine.

In other celebrity news, Nicola Roberts spoke out about her ex-boyfriend Carl Davies’ ‘trauma’ after he was jailed for stalking Louise Minchin.

Molly Smith of Love Island revealed that she was teased about her small boobs, but that going under the knife helped her overcome her fear of wearing a bikini.

Plus, the most extravagant gifts celebrities have given their mothers, ranging from Molly Mae’s £40,000 car to family homes and even filler.