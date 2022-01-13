SallyAnn Salsano, the showrunner for ‘Jersey Shore’ and ‘Joe Millionaire,’ shares behind-the-scenes secrets.

SallyAnn Salsano, the showrunner for ‘Jersey Shore’ and ‘Joe Millionaire,’ reveals behind-the-scenes details.

SallyAnn Salsano has been putting on some of the most iconic shows for years, and we spoke with her about her jam-packed Thursday lineup.

The 495 Productions founder exclusively told Us Weekly, “The cast of Jersey Shore has really become like family.”

“I’ve been there for so many of their life events on camera, but we have the strongest bond off camera as well, and I love them all.”

“Everyone always asks me, is it real?! I always tell them yes,” she told Us about the most common question she receives from MTV franchise superfans.

“Even though we plan their outings and vacations behind the scenes, all the drama you see between the cast is 100% real; it’s all them!”

On Jersey Shore and Joe Millionaire, Salsano works as an executive producer.

She admits it’s difficult to cast the latter.

“Casting for Millionaire is a delicate process because I’m not looking for Instagram models to boost followers; instead, I’m looking for women who the audience will truly root for,” Salsano explains.

I cast some women who don’t even have Twitter accounts; it’s about finding single women who are truly seeking love, and that’s the part I enjoy the most.”

Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers star in the second season of Joe Millionaire, looking for partners who aren’t just after their money.

This season has already delivered some shocking moments to the audience, but Salsano teases that there will be more to come.

“The two Millionaires this season really surprised me,” the producer admits.

“I was standing there shocked by who they guys like, a lot of times it’s the same woman, and it makes for a very different season than we had planned.”

Both Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Joe Millionaire, according to the longtime executive producer, will shock audiences in 2022. “You know, I didn’t think the cast of Jersey Shore could shock me anymore because I know them all so well, but this season, fans are in for some really different and thrilling moments,” he says.

Joe Millionaire airs on Fox on Thursdays, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays**.

