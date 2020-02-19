Salma Hayek Has the Best Response After Being Accused Of Having “Too Much Botox”

Salma Hayek‘s beauty is ageless—and all natural, thank you very much.

While soaking up some much-deserved vacation time, the Frida star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie from the beach, captioning the photo, “#wind #aire.” And it seems like some people took that as an opportunity to offer their unwarranted critiques. “Too much Botox,” one user wrote alongside a sad face. “Not needed Salma!”

Which, as it turns out, the Oscar-nominated actress took as a compliment…kind of. “I don’t have Botox,” the 53-year-old replied. “But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.” (Of course, fans quickly reassured her it is most certainly not time.)

Hayek has, however, dabbled with some beauty procedures in the past. But chalk that up to method acting. For instance, as an over-the-top cosmetics mogul in Like a Boss, she decided to really play up her look on screen.

In addition to dolled up red hair and grey contact lenses, the superstar also tried to take a needle to her lips. (She originally wanted Botox, but settled for fillers because those can be reversed.)

“My friend [dermatologist]Dr. [Maurice] Dray said, ‘I don’t know if you’re going to be happy because it’s going to hurt super bad,'” she recalled to InStyle. “I said, ‘Well, let’s give it a try.’ He put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, ‘No! Forget it! I’m done!'”

So, she turned to her plan b. “Instead it became, ‘How do I make it look like I have lip injections?'” Hayek explained. “And we got these huge teeth.”

And, just like that, it totally worked.