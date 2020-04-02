Salma Hayek remembers Selena Quintanilla with an emotional video

Today – March 31 – 25 years have passed since the unfortunate death of Selena Quintanilla at the hands of the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, which is why the great film actress, Salma Hayek decided to take her official Instagram account to pay her a small commemoration through an emotional video.

In the publication of the Mexican there is a video of the Texan singing in her golden years. “Remembering our legendary Selena whom we lost 25 years ago but who will always live in our hearts … Ayyy how it hurts”were the words of the ‘Frida’ actress for the description of her publication, which, to date, has more than 75,000 ‘likes’.

Spotify also commemorates Selena with incredible playlist

Likewise, the great music streaming platform, Spotify has decided to launch a special playlist in commemoration of the queen of Tex-Mex. Said playlist runs under the name ‘Selena 25’ and has multiple songs performed by artists who have been inspired by Texans, such as Jennifer Lopez, Thalía, Jenni Rivera, Wisin & Yandel and even Selena Gomez herself, who in fact, is called like that due to the great admiration of his mother for the interpreter of ‘Como la flor’.

And it was to be expected such a playlist, because, according to Spotify reports, only Prohibido Forbidden Love ’had 2 million views in the month. Among the countries that listen most to the queen of tex-mex is Mexico first, followed by the United States, Peru, Chile and the Philippines. There is no doubt that, even though it is already 25 years since his unfortunate death, Selena Quintanilla’s legacy continues stronger than ever.