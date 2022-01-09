Salma Hayek, star of the film “Eternals,” described how the film is ushering in a “New Era” for “Middle-Aged Women” in an emotional statement.

Salma Hayek, star of ‘Eternals,’ eloquently described how the film is ushering in a ‘New Era’ for ‘Middle-Aged Women.’

Because of its uniqueness in comparison to other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Eternals received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The film featured a diverse ensemble cast of ten new characters, including the first gay superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Salma Hayek, who portrayed one of the Eternals, discussed what it was like to play a superhero in her forties.

She also talked about how it felt the first time she put on her costume.

Salma Hayek portrayed Ajak, the Eternals’ leader, in the film Eternals.

Ajak was originally a male character in the comic books, but Marvel changed it to a female character for the film.

In the Eternals, Ajak had the ability to heal and communicate with Arishem, the Prime Celestial.

The Celestials dispatched Ajak and the rest of the Eternals to Earth to defend humanity against the Deviants at the start of the film.

The truth, on the other hand, was far more complicated.

After the superheroes defeated the final Deviants, Ajak fled to South Dakota to live on a remote farm while waiting for the Celestials to return her and the Eternals.

The Deviants reappeared 500 years later and killed Ajak, who chose Sersi to succeed her as the Eternals’ leader posthumously.

The audience learns later in the film that Ikaris killed Ajak by selling her to the Deviants.

Salma Hayek was ecstatic to be a part of the Marvel film Eternals, regardless of what happened to her character.

Salma Hayek spoke with Geek Culture about the MCU film while on the Eternals press tour.

The actor was asked how it felt to put on her superhero costume for the first time by the interviewer.

“It was strange because it made me cry, which I wasn’t expecting,” Hayek said.

“And then I realized that I was dressing up as a superhero for so many women, you know? We were never included in anything that was bigger than life.”

“It was very meaningful to me — that includes middle-aged women,” she continued.

I realized that this moment was bigger than me, and I felt incredibly honored to be the one to don this costume that could herald the start of a new era.”

Salma Hayek wasn’t the only one who cried when she saw herself in Eternals as a superhero.

Lauren Ridloff, who portrayed Makkari in the film, was also…

