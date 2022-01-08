Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ fiancé, claims he and the singer spent their vacation’making babies.’

Britney Spears recently announced her engagement to actor Sam Asghari on Instagram, revealing that the couple spent their holiday “baby-making.” Here’s what we know about their relationship so far.

Spears is regarded as one of pop music’s most well-known figures.

Spears won the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year and the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist after releasing songs like “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Baby One More Time,” “I’m a Slave 4 U,” and “Gimme More.”

On the 11th of November,

Spears was “freed” from her conservatorship on December 12 after months of fan campaigning, allowing her to drive her car, buy candles, and start a new family.

Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari in September 2021.

During an interview with Oprah, Spears said of her fans, “Hopefully, my little story – my story – will make an impact and bring about some changes in the corrupt system.”

“I couldn’t speak up and say anything for so long because my voice was muted and threatened.”

“Because of you guys… kind of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long,” Spears continued.

On the set of the “Slumber Party” music video, actor, model, and personal trainer Asghari first met Spears.

Since then, the couple has used social media to share glimpses into their relationship.

Spears even stated during the holidays that she and Asghari wanted to start a family.

“I’m thinking about having another baby,” Spears wrote alongside a photo of a child from November 2021 on Instagram.

“I’m not sure if she’s a girl or not.”

That’s for sure, she’s on her toes and reaching for something.”

Around the same time, Asghari told the paparazzi that he and his partner had been “baby-making” in recent days, according to TMZ.

This isn’t the first time Spears has posted a photo of a child; the singer frequently expresses her affection for her children.

Spears captioned the Instagram Reel with, “New addition to the family.”

“Can you tell if it’s a boy or a girl?”

“Thank you once more, baby.”

Spears has two older children with her ex-husband, former backup dancer Kevin Federline, in addition to her dreams of having another child.

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden Federline are their names.

It wasn’t her first relationship with Asghari…

