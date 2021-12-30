Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ fiancé, claims he auditioned for the role of And Just Like That…

Sam Asghari took to Instagram Story shortly after the fifth episode of…And Just Like That to reveal the role he auditioned for on the show.

Find out which one it is in the video below.

And then there was Sam Asghari, who was almost cast in the reboot ofSex and the City.

On Wednesday, December 12th,

29, the 27-year-old actor, who recently announced his engagement to Britney Spears in September, revealed on his Instagram Story that he had auditioned for the role of Travis, Carrie’s physical therapist, who appeared in the fifth episode of the show.

Sam explained that he didn’t get the part by posting a photo of himself on his now-defunct Instagram Story.

“Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That,” he wrote, expressing his disappointment.

In a second story, Sam shared a screenshot of the actor who played Travis from the episode to show his support.

He added, “Shout out to the dude who got it!”

“It was a great part.”

In the show, Carrie’s character Travis plays an important role in helping her get “back in heels” after undergoing hip surgery.

While the actor from Black Monday may not be appearing on our television screens anytime soon, he has already confirmed that he will be back on the big screen soon.

Sam will star alongside Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon in the upcoming Randall Emmett action thriller Hot Seat, as SWAT Sergeant Tobias, according to E! News.

Brandon Cohen, Sam’s agent, described his character as “action-oriented.”

Hot Seat, according to Deadline, is about an ex-hacker who is forced to break into banks or face the consequences.

“Gibson plays the man who must try to penetrate the booby-trapped building to get a man [Dillon] off the hot seat,” the outlet adds.

Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Says He Auditioned for This Role in And Just Like That…