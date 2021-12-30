Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ fiancé, reveals he almost had a “Dope Role” on “And Just Like That”

What if Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, had been cast in the revival series And Just Like That of Sex and the City?

On Wednesday, December 29, the model, 27, revealed that he auditioned for a role in the show’s “Tragically Hip” episode.

In a message posted to his Instagram Story, he said, “Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That.”

“Congratulations to the guy who got it! It was a great role.”

Apparently, the Iranian native auditioned for the role of Travis, a physical therapist who works with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Carrie — who is single again after the death of her husband, Mr. — is featured in the episode, which premiered on Thursday, December 30.

Big (Chris Noth) appears to be quite taken with Travis.

Despite missing out on And Just Like That, HBO Max subscribers may recognize Asghari from the May premiere of the show Hacks.

The fitness guru appeared in the first episode as a sultry Santa Claus who appears in a photo shoot with Deborah Vance (Jean Smart).

In May, Asghari said of his Hacks role, “It’s only a few seconds, but it’s such a strong few seconds.”

“Working with Jean Smart — I’m honored to be able to collaborate with such incredible artists who have spent so much time in the industry.”

She carried herself with such poise.

We had a wonderful time.”

Following nearly five years of dating, the personal trainer and Spears, 40, announced their engagement in September.

The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016.

“I was ecstatic to have the opportunity to meet one of the greatest artists of all time.”

In July 2018, Asghari told Men’s Health that he had butterflies.

“She said, ‘Hi, my name is Britney,’ and I joked, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’

“I don’t believe anyone got it.”

They eventually got together for dinner at a sushi restaurant in the Los Angeles area after exchanging numbers during the shoot.

On New Year’s Day 2017, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram.

“Britney swore she’d had enough of relationships.

