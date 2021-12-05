Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ fiance, TWERKS after enhancing his butt after the pop star raps Baby Got Back in a British accent.

After enhancing his butt, Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari TWERKS as the pop star raps Baby Got Back in a British accent.

BRITNEY Spears isn’t the only one who can shake it, according to her beau Sam Asghari’s latest hilarious Instagram video, in which he flaunts his enhanced butt while his fiancée raps in an accent.

Sam, 27, is seen shaking his buttocks with something stuffed in his underwear to make it appear larger in a video posted by the singer over the weekend.

The fitness coach initially joked in the video that he had gotten a “bug bite” that had left him with an enlarged buttock.

“We should call a doctor,” he joked.

“I got bitten in the a**,” Sam continued.

In my a**, I got a bug bite.

“Like Kim K, I can’t stop dancing.”

Britney, 40, laughed and recorded as he demonstrated his dance moves and phony assets.

She also rapped Baby’s Got Back in a phony British accent at one point.

“Baby, that’s horrible!” Britney could be heard exclaiming.

Fans were overjoyed to see Britney and Sam having a good time on social media, especially after the pop star won her conservatorship battle.

“We love Britney British rapper,” one commenter said.

“The sound of Britney laughing is music to my ears,” said another.

Sam never fails to make her laugh.

She is deserving of all good things.”

“Hahah hearing her real laugh… love this,” wrote a third.

Britney has been taking advantage of her newfound freedom by spending time with Sam.

The couple recently jetted off to celebrate the Toxic singer’s 40th birthday in style.

Britney and her boyfriend celebrated with champagne, gifts, and fireworks, which she documented on Instagram.

Fans could see “Happy Birthday Britney” balloons in one clip.

Other balloons of various colors surrounded the balloons.

Britney hinted to fans that her birthday bash would be tropical by displaying balloons in front of a door that blocked a sunny beach view.

She also displayed a birthday cake in the shape of a “B” that was covered in flowers.

Britney said she felt “so blessed and grateful” in one of her videos, adding that she “didn’t even drink the champagne.”

Fans have moved on to other things now that they don’t have to decode Britney’s social media posts.

Many people believe she and Sam married in secret, and rumors abound.

Sam fueled the fire by referring to Britney as his “wife” on the internet.

He captioned a photo of them from her birthday celebrations, gushing about his “wife.”

“I call you Lioness because I admire your unwavering strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, and I cherish your smile,” Sam wrote.

