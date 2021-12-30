Sam Asghari Discloses the ‘And Just Like That’ Role He Tried Out For

Sam Asghari Talks About His ‘And Just Like That’ Audition

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, appears to be a fan of the Sex and the City franchise just as much as she is!

The 27-year-old model and actor took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, a day before the release of the latest And Just Like That episode of “Tragically Hip,” to reveal that he had auditioned for a role in the reboot.

While the role of Travis, the handsome physical therapist who Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) will be working with following her hip surgery, was ultimately given to another actor, Asghari claims he read for the part.

“Man, I was really looking forward to this role for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That,” he said.

“Congratulations to the guy who got it! It was a great part.”

Carrie is smitten with her physical therapist, Travis, who has only a few lines in the episode. “Carrie, I’m Travis, your physical therapist,” he says.

He asks the leading lady, “Should we return?”

“Yeah,” Carrie says, her voice hushed.

In HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That,’ Travis plays Carrie Bradshaw’s physical therapist.

Spears revealed on Instagram in March that Sarah Jessica Parker, the star of SATC, was a person who inspired her.

In the midst of her conservatorship battle, Britney wrote, “These are the women who have truly inspired my life.”

“Being away from my family and boyfriend while quarantined was extremely difficult for me, but the good thing about social media is that it allows us to connect in new ways, making us feel less alone in this crazy world.”

She also included a picture of Parker in New York.

On HBO Max, new episodes of And Just Like That air every Thursday.

