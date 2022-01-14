Sam Heughan Shares His Favorite ‘Outlander’ Episodes So Far

For the past eight years, Sam Heughan has played Scottish Highlander Jamie Frasier on Outlander.

Heughan also revealed which Outlander episodes are his favorites while reminiscing about some of the show’s most memorable moments.

Outlander has had its share of disturbing moments over the last five seasons.

Season 1, Episode 16, “To Ransom a Man’s Soul,” was undoubtedly one of the most heartbreaking to watch.

After being brutally raped and tortured by Blackjack Randall (Tobias Menzies), Jamie is saved by Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the episode.

However, upon his return, he is physically and emotionally traumatized.

Heughan revealed that he remembers the episode because it pushed him as an actor in a special feature for TV Guide’s Outlander Forever collector’s issue.

“One of the most difficult things I’ve ever filmed is Episode 16,” he said.

“Jamie’s torture was brutal and exhausting to film, not only for the cast and crew, but also for the audience to witness.”

Heughan talked about his favorite episodes from each season in the TV Guide Outlander issue.

Season 2, Episode 13, “Dragonfly in Amber,” is particularly noteworthy, according to him, because it features Jamie and Claire saying their goodbyes for the first time.

Heughan explained, “Time has run out for Jamie and Claire.”

“It was wonderful to work with Caitriona on uncovering the truth and pain of their separation — a magical moment in an incredible setting.”

Season 3, Episode 1, “The Battle Joined,” in which Jamie fights his final battle as a Highlander, also featured the actor.

He said, “The Battle of Culloden was very touching.”

“It was a fitting end to our Scottish clan characters, as well as the end of clan culture and the Highland way of life.”

Season 4, Episode 9, “The Birds and the Bees,” is one of the most pivotal and emotionally satisfying episodes of the Outlander series, in which Jamie meets his daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), for the first time.

And it’s because of that touching scene that Heughan rates the episode as one of his favorites.

He told TV Guide, “Jamie and Brianna finally meeting was such an iconic moment, and Sophie is so fun to work with.”

“While hunting bees, we had a lot of laughs, and this episode shows how much father and daughter bond.”

Tobias Menzies, the star of ‘Outlander,’ wasn’t expecting Blackjack Randall’s torture of Jamie to be…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.