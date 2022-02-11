Sam Heughan, star of ‘Outlander,’ has some harsh words for the ‘a**holes’ who hacked his charity account.

In 2015, Sam Heughan, star of Outlander, launched his My Peak Challenge program as a call to action.

The goal was to “challenge his fans to challenge themselves while raising funds for charity,” according to the website.

Heughan’s philanthropic effort has grown into a global movement seven years later.

However, there are still those who wish to bring the entire system down.

Someone recently hacked the Instagram account for My Peak Challenge.

Heughan had some harsh words for the perpetrator.

My Peak Challenge (MPC) began with a simple t-shirt for Heughan.

Those who heeded his call to live happier, healthier lives while raising money to help others purchased the unique tee, which quickly “became synonymous with unity and camaraderie.”

The program grew quickly after that.

By 2016, a global community had formed around the MPC 60-day training and nutrition program, thanks to a paid membership.

“Peakers” became a moniker for members of the MPC community.

In recent years, the program has expanded to include a full year of workouts and meal plans for members.

New Peakers join each year to improve their physical, mental, and emotional fitness while raising funds for MPC charity partners.

They’ve raised over (dollar)6 million for a variety of causes, including blood cancer research and hunger relief.

Move, flow, exhale, fuel, peak, and give are the six pillars on which Heughan built his My Peak Challenge program.

The “true challenge” of MPC, on the other hand, is “the one you’ll pose yourself.”

The phrase “you do you” is popular in the community, and Heughan’s organization emphasizes the “my” in the My Peak Challenge program, allowing members to decide how best to invest in themselves.

Running a 10K, climbing a mountain, learning a new language, and learning to play guitar are just a few of the challenges that members have taken on so far.

Heughan is very active on MPC’s social media platforms, including their Instagram account.

However, the account was recently hacked and deleted, causing the Outlander star to go on a rant.

Heughan informed fans about the hack on his own Instagram Story.

Then he went off on those who were to blame.

“I’m furious and upset,” says the narrator.

