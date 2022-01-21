Sam J Jones, who starred in the hit 1980s film Flash Gordon, appears to have aged 40 years.

Since its release in 1980, FLASH Gordon has become one of the most recognizable science fiction films of all time.

The film follows the exploits of American football quarterback Flash as he travels through space in order to unite the planet Mongo and save Earth from destruction.

Actor Sam JJones played Flash, who appeared alongside a talented cast of characters.

Sam has since been immortalized as the chiseled hero, and he continues to play the part for his adoring fans, including well-documented appearances at comic book conventions, even at the age of 67.

Her Majesty, according to legendary actor Brian Blessed, who played Flash in the 1980s hit, is a huge fan of Sam Jones’ portrayal of the character.

Her Majesty rewatches the sci-fi film every year at Christmas, according to the actor, who spoke to Yahoo Movies.

“[Flash Gordon] is her favorite film, and she watches it every Christmas with her grandchildren,” he said.

Jones continued to build an impressive acting resume both on the big screen and on television following the success of Flash Gordon.

He played Johnny Valentine on the HBO series 1st and Ten in the late 1980s and early 1990s before going on to guest star in shows like Baywatch, Diagnosis Murder, and Walker: Texas Ranger.

Sam also appeared in Seth McFarlane’s Ted and Ted 2 alongside Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis on the big screen.

Sam retrained as a high-end security professional in San Diego in 2002, and was tasked with protecting traveling executives to Mexico.

“I became a security professional 15 years ago,” he told SYSY of his new line of work.

‘You’ve been waiting for the phone to ring,’ my wife said.

“‘The phone does not ring.’

We have a family.

The door is right there.

Don’t return until you’ve provided’.

“That’s why I gave up labels years ago.”

I’m not an actor; I’m a laborer.

“I’m a working man, and I’ll do whatever it takes to provide.”