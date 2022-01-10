Sam Levinson, the creator of “Euphoria,” manifested Zendaya as Rue.

It’s difficult to think about Euphoria these days without thinking of Zendaya.

Despite the fact that the hit HBO drama has a strong ensemble cast, Zendaya is the show’s star.

The multitalented actor’s portrayal of Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict, has piqued Hollywood’s interest.

She even won an Emmy for her outstanding performance in the first season of the show in 2020.

Of course, Zendaya wasn’t an obvious choice to play Rue at first.

Despite her excellent work in the Spider-Man franchise and The Greatest Showman, she was best known for her time at Disney.

Not everyone believed she was the right person to lead Euphoria because of her spotless reputation and classic good girl demeanor.

Of course, someone knew right away that Zendaya was the perfect fit for the show.

Mary Vernieu, a casting director, was the person in question.

She knew the audience needed someone with Zendaya’s magnetic innocence to anchor the show because of her extensive experience casting films and TV shows.

Sam Levinson, the creator and writer of Euphoria, received an emphatic response from Vernieu.

Actors must ‘do two things to get great,’ according to Zendaya.

In an interview with IndieWire, Vernieu discussed Euphoria and said, “Despite all the darkness and hardship, we have to have hope.”

“That’s why Zendaya was the ideal person to root for, so she could come out on top.”

It didn’t take long for Levinson to realize that Zendaya’s talents and charisma could help Euphoria.

He even put Zendaya on a mood board for his main character, Rue, inadvertently (or not) manifesting the actor into the role.

After Season 1 of ‘Euphoria,’ Zendaya became ‘nocturnal.’

Zendaya described her reaction to learning she was on Rue’s mood board in an interview with the New York Times.

“I didn’t believe Sam when he said I was on a mood board he made for Rue because I felt like there was no way he’d seen anything I’d done,” the Euphoria star revealed.

It wasn’t easy to convince Zendaya to join the cast of Euphoria.

Zendaya’s management team was initially convinced that portraying a teen drug addict was the best move for her career.

Fortunately, the “Replay” singer was given the opportunity to read the script and determine whether or not the part was worth pursuing.

“At first, I didn’t think she’d do it because it’s such a departure,” Vernieu says.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.