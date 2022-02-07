Sam Raimi Applauds ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ — ‘It Was Refreshing For Me’

Sam Raimi praises Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ saying, “It Was Refreshing For Me.”

Even though he didn’t realize it at the time, Sam Raimi started the events that would lead to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tobey Maguire, as the friendly neighborhood superhero, was first brought to the big screen by the director.

And the rest is history for all time.

Raimi is now talking about what the Marvel Cinematic Universe film meant to him.

In 2002, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man premiered, igniting the Spider-Man craze in the general public.

Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker in the film, and he would later reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 were ordered by Sony and Marvel as a result of the first film’s immediate success.

The second film was released in 2004 and received positive reviews from critics and fans.

However, the third film, which was released in 2007, received mixed reviews, owing to its bloated plot and overabundance of villains.

Spider-Man 4 was supposed to be made by Sony, but after Sam Raimi dropped out, the studio decided to scrap the project.

The Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield and the MCU’s Spider-Man projects starring Tom Holland would later reboot the franchise for Sony.

In an interview with Variety, Sam Raimi discussed Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman return.

“It was a lot of fun,” the director admitted.

“I love No Way Home, and the audience went crazy when I performed it.

It was a joy to watch Alfred perform his part, as well as Willem Dafoe.

As usual, Tobey was fantastic.

“It was refreshing for me,” is the best word I can come up with.

The film Spider-Man: No Way Home is a box office smash, and fans all over the world can’t get enough of it.

As Tom Holland has stated numerous times, the film honors three generations of cinema, beginning with Sam Raimi.

When Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn (William Dafoe) and Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) unexpectedly reunite, everyone makes a distressing discovery.

SpiderMan: No Way Home is now playing in theaters exclusively. pic.twitter.comycd9WYDFxD

While Sam Raimi will not be returning to the world of Spider-Man anytime soon, he is returning to his superhero roots.

The director agreed to direct the…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.