Sam Smith enjoys a night out with his friends following an altercation with a fan who screamed “I love you.”

Sam Smith enjoys a night out with his friends after an altercation with a fan who screamed “I love you.”

Following an altercation with a fan, SAM Smith was spotted messing around with his friends on a night out in London’s West End.

The 29-year-old, who sported a moustache, was seen strutting down the streets while their friends cheered them on.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who identifies as non-binary, was seen out and about in Soho wearing a leopard print coat, a blue sweater, and jeans.

During the evening, Sam and his entourage made a fan cry by telling her to “shut up.”

The excited girl is heard being chastised by Sam’s friends after running up to them and shouting “I love you” in a series of videos shared on TikTok.

She can be seen sprinting up Oxford Street, yelling for Sam, 29, and filming them on her phone.

“I love you, Sam Smith,” she says as she approaches them.

“Shut the f**k up, you dumb b****,” one of their friends says as he approaches the camera.

The girl then retreats, clearly perplexed, and says, “What the actual f**k? I just wanted to say hi.”

Someone told her to shut up in another clip, to which she replied, “Don’t tell me to shut up, I love you Sam Smith.”

After that, Sam and his entourage walk away in the videos, which have already been viewed over a million times.

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us on 02077824220.

We, too, pay for videos.

To add yours, go here.