Sam Thompson is inconsolable after thieves abandon his girlfriend Zara’s stolen suitcase because the contents’suck.’

Thieves ditched girlfriend Zara McDermott’s stolen suitcase because the contents “sucked,” leaving SAM Thompson in hysterics.

The Made in Chelsea star, 29, and Zara, 24, from Love Island, told fans their car had been broken into and showed a photo of the damage.

Zara pleaded for the safe return of her pink suitcase, which she has had since she was 15 years old, on Instagram Stories.

“I honestly don’t care what you took last night,” Zara said to whoever broke into our car.

“However, I’d appreciate it if you could just return my pink IT luggage fabric suitcase, which I’ve had since I was 15.”

The thieves were told to “keep it” because it was “horrible,” according to TV star Sam.

Following that, the documentary filmmaker received a private DM informing her that a bag matching that description had been dumped in Fulham.

“Praying it’s not here,” Sam wrote over a video of them reuniting with the suitcase.

“They dumped your case because it stinks and they don’t want anything to do with it,” he continued.

The pair then came across the hot pink luggage, which was nestled in some bushes with its contents strewn across the floor.

As they got closer to the bag, Sam noticed that the thieves had dumped his Chelsea boots, along with Zara’s clothes and eye masks, on the side of the road.

As they packed their belongings and Zara wheeled her suitcase home, the couple burst out laughing.

“We were robbed, and they didn’t want our stuff,” Sam wrote alongside the video.

“Omg I can’t believe you actually got it back,” one fan wrote.

“This is such a funny post… especially when combined with the ‘found suitcase’ video,” one person said.

“That’s hilarious,” wrote a third.

So thank you for finding it.”

Zara stunned fans with a young photo of her “one in a million” mother, whom she dubbed the “best person on the planet.”

She paid a touching tribute to her “mumma” on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them on vacation.

Zara is wearing a chic cream co-ord and is lovingly leaning towards her mother Karen, who is dressed in a black vest.

As they sat at a restaurant table side by side, the two flash huge smiles to the camera.

“My mumma is well and truly one in a million,” the former Made In Chelsea star gushed in the image caption.

“You are the most amazing person on the planet.”

“Can see where you get your stunning looks,” one fan quickly responded.

