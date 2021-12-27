Samantha Hanratty, a guest star on ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,’ played an adorable prank on Cole Sprouse.

Samantha Hanratty of ‘Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ played an adorable prank on Cole Sprouse.

Cole Sprouse was only 13 when he and his brother Dylan got their own Disney Channel show, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Samantha Hanratty was only ten years old when she appeared as a guest star, but she admitted to having a crush on both of them.

When she arrived, Cole pranked her with some harmless hazing.

She also shared some of her favorite memories from working with the Sprouses on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which airs on Showtime every Sunday at 10 p.m.

Keep in mind that the participants are all in their early adolescent years.

No one will do anything nefarious.

Cole Sprouse, in fact, played Hanratty with one of the oldest jokes in the book.

“The first time I met Cole, he played a joke on me,” she explained.

“He handed me a jar of jelly beans, and out of nowhere a flying snake appeared and smacked me in the face.”

That served as my introduction to the show.”

The benefit of the doubt was extended to Hanratty.

You probably haven’t seen many snake in the can pranks when you’re ten.

Much more elaborate pranks have been pulled by show business veterans in the past.

Cole Sprouse couldn’t get away with them having snakes in the can.

Hanratty admitted, “To be fair, I was about ten.”

“I was the ideal target for them.

“I was the ideal candidate.”

Hanratty claimed she was also preoccupied with meeting her crushes.

She claimed that in front of Cole Sprouse, she tried to make light of her own embarrassment.

“You’re kind of like ha ha ha, that’s so funny, he he he,” she said.

“At the same time, you’re acting as if I’m a complete loser now.”

But no, I was madly in love with both of them.”

By the time she did The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Hanratty already had an impressive resume.

She’d appeared in episodes of Charmed, House, Drake and Josh, and other shows.

She also appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and played an elf in The Santa Clause 3.

Suite Life, on the other hand, was a huge help to her.

