Samantha isn’t in the Sex and the City reboot, so what’s up with that?

SEX and the City has returned, but not with the same cast.

Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, is not featured in the HBO Max reboot of the show.

HBO’s Max explains why the character will not appear in the reboot.

Casey Bloys, HBO Max’s chief content officer, confirmed that the show’s producers thought it was unrealistic to expect all four original members to remain best friends 17 years after the original show ended.

“They aren’t implying that these characters are reliving their thirties.

“It’s very much a story about women in their 50s dealing with things that people in their 50s deal with,” he said during a panel discussion on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

“In real life, people enter and exit your life.

Friendships fade away, and new ones emerge.

Bloys continued, “So I think it’s all very indicative of the real stages, the real stages of life.”

“They’re attempting to tell an authentic story about a woman in her fifties in New York.”

So it should all feel natural, and the friends you have at 30 might not be the same friends you have at 50.”

And Just Like That… is the name of the HBO Max 10-part series.

In January 2021, the show was shot in New York City.

RIGHT NOW, on HBO Max, you can watch the first two episodes.

Every Thursday, at 12 a.m. PT, new episodes will be released.

Fans will recognize many of the cast members, as well as a few newcomers.

The reboot’s cast includes:

Sara Ramirez, the star of Grey’s Anatomy, is among the newcomers.

She’ll play Che Diaz, a nonbinary stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast with Carrie Bradshaw on a regular basis.

“Che is a big presence with a big heart,” according to Deadline. “Their outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

Patricia Field, the legendary costume designer, will not be returning for the show due to a scheduling conflict with another project she is working on.