Samantha Jones’ 3 Favorite Hookups from ‘Sex and the City’

Samantha Jones’ 3 Best Hookups from ‘Sex and the City’

Samantha Jones is absent from the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…

While this may be upsetting to some fans, Samantha’s sexual exploits will live on in perpetuity on streaming platforms.

During the show’s six seasons, Samantha slept with the most men, but some of her partners were far superior to others.

These three love interests, in our opinion, were her very best.

Smith Jerrod is the best boyfriend Samantha Jones ever had out of all the men she’s dated.

Jerry, a waiter, was Smith’s character in Season 6.

Samantha, who was instantly smitten, endured a long and unappealing meal at a restaurant that only served raw foods in order to have the chance to take the waiter home with her; she was successful, though Smith revealed she didn’t have to sit through the horrible meal.

Samantha may have intended Smith to be just another one-night stand, but he proved to be more than that.

Fans of Sex and the City were ecstatic to see the couple still together in Sex and the City: The Movie, as she helped Smith launch an entire acting career and he taught Samantha how to be in a real, honest relationship.

They were also relieved to see the two maintain their friendship following their breakup.

Samantha had a brief relationship with Jeff Fenton in season three.

Samantha was intrigued by the successful businessman until she realized he was shorter than she was.

Samantha was irritated by his stature, which led to the breakup of the relationship.

Fans, on the other hand, adore the character’s self-assurance and willingness to call Samantha out on her nonsense.

Anthony Alessandro, who played Jeff, is 5’4″ tall.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, is 5’7 inches tall.

While the difference isn’t significant, Samantha’s heels made a noticeable difference.

Jeff didn’t stick around for long on the show, but he was a good personality match for Samantha.

Mr. Carrie Bradshaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s long-term love interest

On the show, Big wasn’t the only character with a nickname.

Samantha was approached on the street by a man who handed her his business card in season two.

She dubbed him Mr. because of his appearance and boldness.

Stupid.

Samantha discovered her nickname had multiple meanings after going on a date.

Samantha and the attractive character didn’t work out in the end.

Despite this, fans liked his style and thought he could…

