Samantha Jones’ Absence Was Addressed In This Way And That…

Samantha Jones’ absence was felt and acknowledged during the HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…

The following is a summary of what occurred.

We had not anticipated a friend’s fallout.

Samantha Jones' absence was addressed and explained away in the premiere episode of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, renamed And Just Like That…

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) were asked about their missing “fourth musketeer” when they ran into an old acquaintance — shout out to the return of Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston).

Samantha was “no longer with us,” Carrie and her colleagues explained, in what seemed like a hasty explanation at first.

Samantha Jones, who was played by Kim Cattrall in the first six seasons of the show, was now living in London.

Of course, there was more to this story after decades of friendship, and the show made sure to explore it.

Carrie and Samantha reportedly had a squabble after the former fired her publicist friend.

“I told her that it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist because of what the book business is now,” Carrie reflected in a conversation with Miranda.

“Fine,” she replied, before dismissing me as a friend.”

Carrie confirmed that Samantha had stopped returning her calls as the revealing conversation progressed.

“You know Samantha, her pride was damaged,” Miranda added.

Carrie attempted to contact Samantha several times in the episode, but was unsuccessful.

“Look, I understand why she was upset,” she continued, “but I thought I was more than an ATM to her.”

Samantha moved across the pond as a result of this drama, cutting off contact with not only Carrie, but Miranda and Charlotte as well.

Carrie added, “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever,” just when we thought the scene couldn’t get any more heartbreaking.

Despite the fact that this situation is out of character for Samantha Jones, the show had to come up with a way to explain her disappearance.

Kim stated on several occasions that she had no interest in returning to the franchise after appearing in the original SATC and its two sequels.

