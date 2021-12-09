Samantha Jones explains Kim Cattrall’s absence in the premiere episode of “And Just Like That.”

Samantha Jones’ fate was revealed quickly in the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

The highly anticipated series premiered on HBO Max at midnight on Thursday, and within minutes, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) address the elephant in the room: Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) absence.

The show opens with Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston), a returning guest star, looking to seat the three main ladies after they admit it’s their first time out to lunch since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bitsy wonders, “Where’s the fourth Musketeer? Where’s Samantha?”

Charlotte replies, “Oh, she’s no longer with us.”

Miranda quickly adds, “Oh, she didn’t die,” when Bitsy looks stunned and horrified.

Charlotte tries to explain, “Oh, no, I’m so sorry, I just meant, she’s not with us.”

Carrie clarifies, “she’s in London.”

“I assume anyone I haven’t seen in a while has passed away or moved to Palm Beach,” Bitsy says, referring to the horror show they’ve been through.

Carrie and Miranda later get into the nitty gritty of why Samantha isn’t there with them after the ladies have lunch.

“It’s almost as if she’s dead, Samantha.”

Miranda says, “We never talk about her.”

“Well, what can I say? I told her that, you know, given the state of the book industry today, it didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist.”

Carrie responds solemnly, “She said ‘fine,’ and then fired me as a friend.”

“You know Samantha,” the New York writer observes, “her PR pro pal stopped taking her calls after she was fired.”

“Her pride was harmed,” Miranda explains.

“Which is why I kept leaving her voicemails, pleading with her to call me back so we could talk about it and figure out what was wrong.

“Look, I understand why she was upset,” Carrie says bitterly, “but I thought I was more to her than an ATM.”

“You are,” she says.

Miranda responds, “She was embarrassed.”

