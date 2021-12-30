Samantha Jones Is Joining Emily in Paris: Why Sex and the City Fans Are Convinced

Fans of Sex and the City are overjoyed that Samantha Jones will be joining Emily in Paris.

Excuse me, but Samantha Jones is bringing the sex back to another city?

Since the second season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris, in which Lily Collins stars as the lead, debuted on the streaming service in December, fans have been clamoring for more.

22 viewers have come up with a few different theories about how Kim Cattrall’s iconic Sex and the City character might make an appearance on the new show.

If you’re curious about the similarities between the two shows, keep in mind that they were both created by director Darren Star.

And, as explained in the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That, not only did Samantha Jones pack her belongings and relocate to London, but Emily’s love interest this season (spoiler!) also relocates to London.

So, after all, all of the cues for a little crossover don’t seem too far-fetched.

“Current theory: Samantha has supposedly moved overseas, hence her lack of presence in the new SATC TV series,” TV critic Jen Chaney tweeted at the start of the year.

Then she appears out of nowhere in a crossover episode of EMILY IN PARIS. I would watch Samantha try her hardest to tolerate Emily.”

Fast forward to the present day, and that theory has grown by leaps and bounds.

“It would be wild if Emily went to see Alfie in London and ran into Samantha Jones,” one Twitter user wrote on March 29, while another wrote, “pitch: Emily is over Paris and moves to London to work for Samantha Jones PR.”

It’s worth noting that neither Cattrall nor Star have yet responded to the rumors that seem too good to be true.

Samantha Jones wouldn’t be the first outside character to appear in Emily’s Parisian scene, either.

As a reminder, You’s Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) ended his rollercoaster season by adopting a new identity in the city of lights, giving some viewers hope for a thrilling boy-meets-new-girl encounter.

