Samantha Jones of Sex and the City is expected to appear on ‘Emily in Paris,’ according to fans.

Samantha Jones of Sex and the City is rumored to appear on ‘Emily in Paris,’ according to fans.

Anything is possible, right? The season 2 finale of Emily in Paris has sparked a slew of fan theories, including the possibility that Samantha Jones from Sex and the City will make an appearance.

Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) was torn between taking a job in Paris and returning to Chicago at the end of the hit Netflix series.

If Emily chooses to stay in the City of Light, viewers of Sex and the City’s revival And Just Like That quickly pointed out the potential.

“The current theory is that Samantha has moved overseas, which explains her absence from the new SATC TV series.

“Then she appears out of nowhere in a crossover episode of EMILY IN PARIS,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Darren Star created both Emily in Paris and the original SATC series, making a cameo even easier to pull off, tweeting, “It would’ve been better if they said Samantha Jones was now Emily in Paris’s boss.”

“It would be wild if Emily went to see Alfie in London and ran into Samantha Jones,” a third fan speculated on Twitter, speculating that Emily’s new love interest Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) moving to London is a hint of something more.

After And Just Like That explained Kim Cattrall’s absence by revealing that Samantha Jones had moved to London due to a fight in her friend group, the potential crossover has surfaced.

In the first episode of the reboot, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) discussed the shocking change.

Parker, 56, said on the show, “Well, what is there to say?”

“I told her that, given the state of the book business today, it didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist.”

‘Fine,’ she said, before dismissing me as a friend.

I understand why she was upset, but I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Samantha has been mentioned sporadically since then, as she sent texts and notes to her friends to show her support.

Carrie reconnected with her ex-boyfriend in a new episode of And Just Like That.

