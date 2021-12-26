Samantha Logan, who played Daniel Ezra in the ‘All American’ episode set in Las Vegas, admitted she was’so nervous’ about kissing him.

Samantha Logan of ‘All American’ admitted she was’so nervous’ to kiss Daniel Ezra in the Las Vegas episode.

The trip to Las Vegas in the third season of All American caused a major shift in the CW series.

Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finally realizes he loves Olivia, despite Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (Geffri Maya) secretly marrying.

In their hotel room, the two had a passionate kiss.

The kissing scene was difficult for actress Samantha Logan to film, despite the fact that it was a pivotal moment for the couple.

Daniel Ezra, Greta Onieogou, and Samantha Logan discussed the love triangle between their characters in a podcast episode of The Hangout.

The actors went into greater detail about their trip to Las Vegas, where all three teenagers encountered romantic conflict.

Spencer confessed his love for Olivia and kissed her in one scene.

While the kissing scene solidified Spencer and Olivia’s relationship, actress Samantha Logan found filming it nerve-wracking.

Logan revealed why she was “so apprehensive” about kissing Daniel Ezra.

She admitted, “I got used to kissing Cody [Christian].”

In addition, the 13 Reasons Why star admitted that she “hated” the way she looked in the kissing scenes.

“I saw the Vegas episode and despised the way I appeared in that scene.

I despise watching myself, and I despise how I appear in holiday scenes even more.

I’m unable to do so, and it makes me cringe.”

During Jordan and Simone’s wedding reception in Las Vegas in Season 3, Olivia and Spencer agreed to be their witnesses.

Spencer realized he loved Olivia while they were reciting their vows.

Spencer confessed his love to her in the hotel room.

“I love you,” Spencer says after they kiss.

I have no idea when it happened.

Maybe it’s because of the night I was shot, or because I spent the summer watching movies with you.

Maybe it’s been that way since my first day at Beverly and I’m just not aware of it.

But now I’m certain.

“I adore you.”

Yes, I believe so.

Fans can’t get enough of Olivia and Spencer’s long-awaited union now that they’ve taken their relationship to the next level.

