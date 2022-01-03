Sami Declares Her Soulmate [SPOILER] on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Sneak Peek

Fans of Days of our Lives agree that Sami Brady is one of the show’s most important characters.

However, fans are split on whether she is misunderstood or simply devious.

This week’s shows will either confirm your beliefs…or change your mind entirely, depending on which camp you fall into.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for this week’s Days of Our Lives episodes follow.]

SoapHub has learned that Sami will suggest that she and Lucas leave town to work on their relationship in the Monday, January 3 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Lucas, she believes, is her soulmate, which is a surprising turn of events.

But that’s because Lucas has persuaded her of something she doesn’t believe.

(Hey, Sami, we were under the impression you knew better.)

Sami is taken aback by EJ’s claim that Lucas kidnapped her in the latest (hashtag)DAYS.

Watch @NBC on weekdays and @PeacockTV on weekends for FREE https:t.coFI8PGzrCgnpic.twitter.comgSLZvn5aC1

“Even after Sami Brady DiMera (Alison Sweeney) expressed her doubts, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) continued to gaslight Sami Brady DiMera (Alison Sweeney) into believing EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) was the kidnapper,” according to the outlet.

“Feeling her slip away, Lucas doubled down, teamed up with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and cooked up some books to make sure Sami didn’t doubt the story again.”

The entire relationship appears to be based on deception and lies.

EJ, too, must move on, despite the mess.

And, if he has his way, he’ll return to Nicole right away.

With Sami off with Lucas, Soaps.com reports that EJ will try to make amends with Nicole on the Wednesday, January 5 episode of Days of Our Lives.

This will be more difficult than it appears on the surface.

Nicole, for one, hasn’t completely recovered from Sami’s “hands and feet on her” incident.

(It’s not that Nicole didn’t earn it.)

We’d say that closing your legs to married men is a good idea, but Nicole didn’t get the memo for either Sami or Ava, so here we are today.)

Nicole is visited by Eric in the most recent (hashtag)DAYS.

Watch @NBC weekdays and stream exclusively on @NBC.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami is stunned by EJ’s claim that Lucas kidnapped her. Watch weekdays on @NBC and stream exclusively on @PeacockTV for FREE. https://t.co/FI8PGzrCgnpic.twitter.com/gSLZvn5aC1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 1, 2022