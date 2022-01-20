Sammie Cimarelli of The Circle is expecting her first child with boyfriend Spencer Moore II.

Sammie Cimarelli revealed on Tuesday, January 18, that she and boyfriend Spencer Moore II are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram slideshow captioned “2022,” the Circle alum, 27, showed off her baby bump.

“Everything I wished for.”

In the social media post, the former reality star wore an unbuttoned cardigan in one shot, a black dress in another, and a white bodysuit in a third.

The pregnant woman’s companion, 24, smiled while cradling her stomach.

In the comments section of the post, Cimarelli’s former costar Joey Sasso, who won the Netflix competition show in 2020, called her pregnancy a “major plot twist.”

The 28-year-old actor wrote, “This is f–kin dope dude.”

“Congratulations!” says the narrator.

Other Circle alumni, including Tammy Eason and Shubham Goel, showed their support for the expecting star.

“Way to go!”

I am overjoyed for you.

Children are a wonderful gift, and you will make an excellent mother.

“Love ya chickie,” said the former model, 55, while the California native, 26, added, “Samantha!!!! You’re going to be the best mom!!!!!! Congrats to you both!!!!!!”

Cimarelli and Moore made their announcement a month after the Cabrini University graduate wished Moore a happy birthday after another “year around the sun.”

“Hbd to the person who has shown me more than I could have ever asked for,” the behavior technician gushed in December 2021.

I’ve never met a happier, more loving, caring, or thoughtful person.

Every room you walk into is illuminated by you.

Thank you for allowing me to use your space.”

Moore had paid Cimarelli a heartfelt tribute on her birthday three months before.

“Happy Birthday @sammiee aka the most beautiful girl I believe I’ve ever shared space with,” the Five Points alum wrote to his partner.

“Words are inadequate to express how much you mean to me.

I can’t tell you how much I love you.

I can’t tell you how much I adore you, because I truly do.

You are the one I’m looking for.

My biggest cheerleader, staunchest supporter, and lifelong companion.

Our story is only just getting started, but I can’t wait to share it with you.

I adore you with all my heart, and I hope to see you again soon.”

