Sammie Cimarelli of The Circle Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With Spence Moore II

Sammie Cimarelli of The Circle is expecting her first child with Spence Moore II.

Sammie Cimarelli, who finished third in season one of The Circle, is expecting a child.

Continue reading to see her co-stars’ congratulatory messages.

Attention!

Sammie Cimarelli of the Circle is expecting a child.

On January, the star of the Netflix hit series took to Instagram.

She took to Instagram on March 18 to reveal that she and actor Spence Moore II are expecting their first child together.

Sammie shared photos of herself and the AP Bio alum cradling her baby bump, revealing that their baby is due in 2022.

“Everything I wanted,” Spence wrote alongside a video of the expecting parents dancing, kissing, and wrapping their arms around Sammie’s belly.

Of course, Sammie’s Circle family also sent their congratulations.

“This is f–kin dope dude,” season one winner Joey Sasso wrote in the comments section, “Woah major plot twist!!!”

“Samantha!!!! You’re going to be the best mom!!!!!! Congrats to you both!!!!!,” Shubham Goel, runner-up, added.

Sammie, 27, was a contestant on the first season of The Circle and placed third.

And, despite the fact that millions of people watched her on the reality competition show, she has kept her relationship with Spence, 24, a secret.

On YouTube and when Spence wished Sammie a happy birthday on Instagram, however, fans got a glimpse into their romance.

In September, he tweeted, “Happy Birthday @sammiee aka the most beautiful girl.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had the opportunity to share space with.

I can’t express how important you are to me in words.

I can’t tell you how much I adore you.

I can’t tell you how much I adore you, because I truly do.

You are the person I am looking for.

My biggest cheerleader, most ardent supporter, and lifelong companion.

Our story is just getting started, but I can’t wait to share it with you.

I adore you with all my heart, and I hope to see you again soon.”

The Circle’s Sammie Cimarelli Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Spence Moore II

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spence Moore II (@spencemooreii)