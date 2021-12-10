Samuel L Jackson explains why his films will always gross at least (dollar)1,000 in ticket sales in a hilarious video.

With good reason, Samuel L Jackson is one of the most successful actors of all time.

He has a diverse filmography that includes a wide range of genres.

Jackson’s comedic and serious performances have left an indelible impression on audiences all over the world.

With his involvement in massive studio franchises, he shows no signs of slowing down.

For one hilarious reason, Michael Jackson’s movies will always gross at least (dollar)1,000 in ticket sales.

Coming to America, Goodfellas, and Patriot Games were among Jackson’s early films.

His most memorable performances, however, were yet to come.

More than any other actor, Jackson collaborated with legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

His portrayal of Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction is one of his most famous roles.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for the role, but lost out to Martin Landau in Ed Wood.

Jackson’s movies, on the other hand, would only help him advance in his career.

He’s also known for his role as Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequels, which fans loved.

Most modern audiences, however, recognize him for his role as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Because he is so well-known in this role, the character’s likeness has been altered to match the actor’s appearance in other mediums.

Jackson appeared on The Graham Norton Show as a guest to talk about Star Wars and other aspects of his career.

Throughout the interview, the legendary actor had the show’s host, audience, and fellow guests in fits of laughter.

Jackson was asked if he watched his own films by Graham Norton.

He responded with a witty remark about how he knows his films will always make at least (dollar)1,000 in ticket sales.

“I do,” Jackson replied.

“Religiously, I’d like to like more.

Yes, I do.

At home, I keep an eye on them.

I attend a theater performance.

When I have a new movie coming out, I know it’ll make at least (dollar)1,000 that weekend because I buy (dollar)1,000 worth of tickets.

I give them to the church or to someone else, and their children leave.”

“However, I go to the movie after it has been open for a while,” Jackson continued.

To see what ordinary people say or do while watching the movie and how they react to it.

Everyone is there to kiss your arse when you go to a premiere.

They’ll enjoy the film.

You know, ‘Oh my God, you are incredible.’

But, Jackson…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.