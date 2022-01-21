Samuel L Jackson has witnessed six members of his family suffer from the ‘heartbreaking’ diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Samuel L Jackson has appeared in some of the most well-known movies of the last few decades.

While he can be difficult to work with for some directors, Jackson is a caring person off-screen.

He’s been active in Alzheimer’s disease awareness campaigns and charities.

Alzheimer’s disease has come a long way in terms of understanding, but scientists are still working to develop better treatments.

Due to personal reasons, Jackson wishes to assist in the funding of research.

Alzheimer’s has affected several members of his family.

One of the most common forms of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease affects a large number of people in the United States, and scientists are still unsure what causes it.

A variety of factors, such as family history and age, can influence the disease’s risk.

Dementia affects a person’s memory, thinking, and communication.

A person may have difficulty with daily activities, and in later stages, they may not recognize loved ones.

Mild memory loss is one of the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Symptoms differ from one patient to the next.

Vision, impaired judgment, walking, and problem-solving are among the other symptoms.

In the development of new treatments, medical science has made significant progress.

There are a variety of prescription medications available to help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease or manage its symptoms.

To ensure that loved ones feel secure and take their medicine, some facilities have families make a “Good morning video.”

Many celebrities have helped to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and research.

Rita Wilson, Tony Hawk, Wayne Brady, and Candace Parker are among the Alzheimer’s Association’s representatives.

When a family member suffers from Alzheimer’s, some actors find it difficult to play dementia patients.

Jackson has six loved ones who have battled the disease, according to CareZare.

The actor has spoken openly about those who have or have had the disease, the first of whom was his grandfather.

“It was heartbreaking to get to the point where he didn’t know who I was…I don’t think anyone should have to go through the heartbreak of having someone who has nurtured, cared for, and loves them be unable to even call your name,” Jackson said.

Jackson struggled to watch his mother forget who he was after she received a diagnosis.

He had taken part in a number of research-funding campaigns.

