Samuel L Jackson Said What He Really Thought About Not Being Nominated For An Oscar For His Role As Stephen Hawking in “Django Unchained.”

Django Unchained, a film directed by Quentin Tarantino, continues to explore themes of violence and history.

It also features an impressive cast who deliver a number of standout performances, though some Oscar voters may have found it a little too much.

Samuel L Jackson once expressed his dissatisfaction with not receiving an Oscar nomination for his role as Stephen in Django Unchained.

Although Django Unchained isn’t based on a true story, it does use real people and events to bend history.

The drama western was both written and directed by Tarantino.

It follows Django (Jamie Foxx) after he is set free thanks to a German bounty hunter named Dr.

King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) is a fictional character.

Although Django is free, his wife, Broomhilda von Shaft (Kerry Washington), is still a slave.

He and Dr.

Schultz must come to her aid.

It will not, however, be simple.

Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio), a brutal plantation owner, is a threat to the entire operation and the lives of the main characters.

‘In modern Hollywood folklore, Uncle Tom is portrayed as the most ruthless and cunning being on the plantation (Samuel L Jackson’s character in Django Unchained exemplifies this perfectly), as internalized self-hatred personified (or a performance thereof).

Jackson was interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about his role as Stephen in Django Unchained.

He portrays Calvin’s obedient house slave.

He functions as the film’s secondary antagonist.

The interviewer praised Jackson’s performance, but suggested that some Oscar voters might feel “guilty” for voting for such a dark role.

In this regard, the actor had a few words to say:

“Well, the point of that award is that you were an actor in a film who had a memorable character and made a dynamic impact on the story.”

Did I do my job? Yes. Did I make you hate me? Yes. Did I inhabit the character fully enough to make you believe that, and make you uncomfortable enough to make you hate me? Yes. And then you feel guilty because you want to see me die.

I did my job for that film, and that should be the criterion for voting or not voting.”

The subject matter is intense, according to Jackson.

He did say, however, that he doesn’t really hold the emotional intensity of scenes in his head.

