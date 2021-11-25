Samuel L Jackson was awarded (dollar)540K for pain and suffering after nearly dying in a freak subway accident just as his acting career was taking off.

Samuel L Jackson was awarded (dollar)540K for pain and suffering after he was nearly killed in a freak subway accident just as his acting career was taking off.

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most well-known actors of all time.

However, the Pulp Fiction and Star Wars star, who is now best known for weaving in and out of Disney’s Marvel films, nearly had everything cut short before he even got started.

He was the victim of a terrifying incident that he rarely talks about but acknowledges changed the trajectory of his life and career.

Samuel L Jackson’s breakout role in the Spike Lee classic Do The Right Thing was arguably as a pirate DJ.

According to The New Yorker, the film featured a who’s who of up-and-coming acting heavyweights, with Jackson being just one of them.

Giancarlo Esposito and John Turturro’s performances were more immediately recognized by critics and audiences, while Jackson’s biggest moment would come later, in Pulp Fiction.

According to a Vanity Fair interview, that breakthrough role almost didn’t happen.

Jackson’s foot became caught in the door of a New York subway train on December 14, 1988.

He fell backwards, his backpack protecting his head from the impact.

The train dragged the soon-to-be-iconic actor behind it as it sped away.

One of today’s greatest actors might have died that day if it hadn’t been for an alert man pulling the emergency cord.

Jackson’s knee was seriously injured in the accident.

He had a torn ACL and significant cartilage damage, which is one of the more painful and difficult knee injuries to recover from.

Following surgery, he spent ten months on crutches and endured months of agonizing physical therapy.

He battled drug addiction as a result of the pain during this time.

He continued to work with Spike Lee and took on small acting roles such as commercials.

After a month in rehab, he was able to stop using drugs and focus on his health, and he became a dependable heavy-hitter in the acting world.

Finally, he was compensated for his pain and suffering with more than half a million dollars, but only after overcoming mental health and addiction issues with only the help of friends and family.

It took years to resolve the case of the subway accident.

It wasn’t tried until 1994, the same year that Jackson made his name in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.

According to the Associated Press, the New York Transit Authority appealed the decision for another two years.

The final (dollar)540,000 award would not be confirmed by a jury until 1996.

That sum was almost certainly…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

Before They Were Famous