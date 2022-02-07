Samuel L Jackson Wins an Academy Award at the Oscars in 2022

The Academy Awards are widely regarded as Hollywood’s most important event.

Despite this, many well-known celebrities are never awarded a gold medal.

Of course, politics and other factors play a role in who receives Oscar’s attention and who does not.

Fans of actor Samuel L Jackson, on the other hand, can finally relax.

Despite the fact that many of his biggest fans may have missed the news, the star recently received an Academy Award.

This is why:

Many people assume that Michael Jackson has already won an Oscar or two.

And that’s understandable, given how ubiquitous he’s been on the big screen since the early 1990s.

In addition to Jurassic Park, The Incredibles and its sequel, the Star Wars saga, and 11 installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has appeared in some of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Despite his box office success, however, Jackson has never won an Academy Award.

In fact, he only received one nomination for his iconic performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction as Jules Winnfield.

Jackson has given numerous critically acclaimed performances.

Jungle Fever, A Time to Kill, Eve’s Bayou, Jackie Brown, and Django Unchained were among the films for which he received awards.

He was, however, never nominated for an Academy Award.

To Calm Down, Whoopi Goldberg Got High Before Winning Her Oscar for “Ghost.”

So it felt like an injustice was righted when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to give him an Honorary Award.

On Jan. 12, Jackson was presented with his award at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards.

2022, 15th.

The Honorary Awards “honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy,” according to the Oscars website.

Given Jackson’s importance in film, this honor is well-deserved.

Jackson is “a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres, generations, and audiences worldwide,” according to academy president David Rubin in a statement. Few other stars can compare to Jackson’s recognition among moviegoers or his box office total.

Of course, Jackson wasn’t the only movie star honored at the Governors Awards.

At the event, three other honorees were presented with trophies.

Elaine May, a pioneering comedienne and acclaimed writer-director…

