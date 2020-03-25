San Jorge de Zaragoza Fair suspended due to coronavirus

The Zaragoza bullring company, formed by the UTE Tauroejea and Bullfighting Circuits, has announced the suspension of the San Jorge Fair that was scheduled for April 23 and 26 with two bullfights, one of them contest of livestock, in addition to a calf for students of bullfighting schools in Aragon.

Through a statement, the winning bidder for the management of Mercy “regrets” the suspension due to the state of alarm decreed by the Government of Spain, “and according to the Zaragoza Provincial Government”, owner of the Aragonese capital arena .

“We ask subscribers and fans for understanding and patience, waiting for new news once the health authorities allow us to do so,” adds the communication, thanking fans for their support and encouraging them in this extremely difficult situation. gravity. .