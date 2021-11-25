Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves’s Relationship: Everything They’ve Said

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock’s Relationship: Everything They’ve Said

Fans have adored Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock since they first starred together in the 1994 blockbuster Speed — but they are only friends.

In November 2021, Bullock gave the internet a ray of hope when she told Esquire that she believes they could have made it work if they were more than costars.

When asked if they had ever dated, she told the magazine, “Nope.”

“However, who knows.”

The actors, who reunited on screen in 2006 for The Lake House, have long denied that they ever dated off-screen — but they may have wished they did.

“I feel like Keanu’s friends with every woman he’s ever dated,” the Miss Congeniality actress exclaimed to Esquire.

“I don’t believe anyone could say anything negative about him.”

So maybe [as a couple]we could have survived.

“I’m not sure.”

Oh, what might have been, especially since both have publicly admitted to having crushes on each other during the filming of Speed.

Bullock said during a December 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was.”

The Matrix star responded to the news of his secret admirer the following year, telling Ellen DeGeneres, “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either.”

Despite the fact that he continues to drive her insane, Bullock still believes that choosing friendship over love was the best decision for them.

“When I first met him, I would try to fill as much silence as possible just to feel at ease.

The longer I talked, the quieter he became.

‘I don’t understand what’s going on! He’s staring at me with puzzled eyes,’ I thought.

He’s not saying anything.

“Did I say anything that would offend him?” she wondered.

It turns out that the John Wick star was simply a very attentive listener, which was something Bullock wasn’t used to at the time.

She told Esquire that after their lengthy conversations, Reeves “would arrive with a note or a small package, saying, ‘I thought about what you said.’… How many people do you know like that?”

While they had the potential to be impressive.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves’s Relationship: Everything They’ve Said

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Everything Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Have Said About Their Relationship