Sandra Bullock Explains Why She Doesn’t Want to Marry Boyfriend Bryan Randall (Exclusive)

After her divorce from ex-husband Jesse James, Sandra Bullock is opening up about her search for love again.

The 57-year-old actress calls her boyfriend Bryan Randall the “love of [her]life” in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, and explains why she doesn’t feel pressured to remarry.

Bullock and James divorced in 2010, and she began dating photographer and model Randall in 2015.

Bullock answers a question from a fan who says she’s divorced and now living with the love of her life in this first look at her RTT conversation with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

She wants to start a family with her new partner, but she doesn’t want to get married again, according to her fans.

Fans claim that everyone tells Bullock that this decision isn’t fair to their children, and they ask if she should remarry for the sake of her future family.

Bullock claims that her current situation, which includes raising her two children, Louis, 11, and Laila, 8, with Randall, has worked out well for her.

Bullock explains, “I am someone who has gone through a divorce process.”

“I’ve finally found the love of my life.”

We have two beautiful children, three in total — his older daughter is one of them.

It’s the best thing ever.

So, I’m not going to tell you to do it the way I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner or mother.

I don’t need to be reminded to be ever-present in the most trying of circumstances.

I don’t need to be convinced that a storm with a good man is a good thing.”

Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of ‘Oceans 8’ in New York City with her boyfriend Bryan Randall on June 5, 2018.

Prioritize the children’s well-being, advises the Unforgiveable actress.

“Imagine what kind of parent he’d be,” she advises.

“Think about what kind of parent you’d be if you didn’t make it as a couple; would you both be great parents to those kids even if you didn’t make it as a couple?”

Tune in to an all-new episode of Red Table Talk on Wednesday at 9 a.m. for more with Bullock.

12 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

ET is broadcasting live on Facebook.

Bullock appeared on Red Table Talk with her daughter, Laila, in May to thank a nurse at Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles who was in charge of the COVID-19 unit.

Take a look at the video below to see the touching moment.

Sandra Bullock on Why She Doesn't Feel the Need to Marry Boyfriend Bryan Randall

