Sandra Bullock Gives Rare Glimpse Into Motherhood During Interview With Jennifer Aniston

Sandra Bullock is opening up about life with her two kids.

The Oscar winner, who is mom to son Louis, 10, and Laila, 8, shared personal details about her private family life in a new interview with Jennifer Aniston. During the chat with her friend, published by Interview magazine on Tuesday, Bullock talked about raising her kids in a time where “screens are everywhere.”

“I look at everyone who is trying to raise kids, and I go, ‘How are we supposed to raise children outside of a bubble? And show them the difference between right and wrong, and what kindness looks like, when it’s really hard to find it with all the noise on a screen?'” Bullock shared. “Do you just keep pointing to a higher power, going: ‘You have to answer to that thing. Don’t look at anything here on Earth. Just point up there?'”

Aniston said that people can “protect” their children as much as they want but they’ll eventually turn 18 and “go out in the world and they’re going to see all of it.”

“Not my kids,” Bullock replied. “I gave them the places where they can go to college because that’s where mommy feels comfortable living. I said, ‘You can go to these three colleges because I’m going to buy an apartment down the street.'”

The 55-year-old actress noted in the interview that she and Aniston like to “stay at home” and be “surrounded by the things that we’ve cultivated that are safe.”

“It’s scary entering the world, but when we do, we feel good and we’re glad we did it,” Bullock said. “But the dread of being around people, I need to get better with that.”

When Aniston asked if she’s helping her with that, Bullock joked that when Aniston goes out of town for work her “social life comes to a screeching halt” and she often stays at home.

“Well, you do have a lovely home and a stunning man and two gorgeous children,” Aniston told Bullock, referencing her kids and her longtime love, photographer Bryan Randall.

Though the couple likes to keep their relationship private, they’ve been going strong for about five years now. Their romance was made public shortly after they attended Aniston’s 2015 wedding to Justin Theroux.

To read more from Aniston and Bullock’s chat, head on over to Interview.