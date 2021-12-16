Sandra Bullock on Co-Parenting with Bryan Randall: ‘He’s the Example I’d Like My Children to Have’

‘He’s the Example That I Would Want My Children to Have,’ Sandra Bullock says of co-parenting with Bryan Randall.

Celebrities may have an easier time with many aspects of life due to their wealth and luxury, but co-parenting is difficult no matter who you are.

Sandra Bullock, for example, can attest to this.

While Bullock admits that parenting her two children with current beau Bryan Randall isn’t always easy, she believes that Randall is an excellent role model for her children to follow as they grow up.

Since the 1990s, when her career took off like a bullet train, Bullock has been a major star.

Bullock has shown an impressive range in films ranging from action (Speed) to comedies (Miss Congeniality), romances (Hope Floats), and heavy-hitting dramas (A Time to Kill).

But, since 2010, she’s been primarily focused on one role: motherhood.

In that same year, the actress adopted her son Louis, and she realized she’d have to adjust her priorities to meet his needs.

She welcomed adopted daughter Laila into the family five years later.

The road to adoption was long for both children.

After witnessing the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina, Bullock felt compelled to adopt Louis.

The actor has stated that the four-year wait was well worth it in order to find the child she knew was meant to be hers.

Laila later joined the family via the foster care system, which had its own set of challenges.

Bullock has also made headlines for her candid remarks about what it’s like to be a white parent with Black children.

“You know, I didn’t have to think about that as a white woman until the day I fell in love the way I did.”

On a recent appearance on Today, she said, “You realize there’s a whole universe to educate yourself to.”

Bullock was starting a new relationship with Bryan Randall when she adopted her second child.

When he was recommended to photograph Bullock’s son, the well-known photographer met him.

“Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds… because I’m bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto,” Bullock joked with Randall when they later started dating.

