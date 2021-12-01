Sandra Bullock Opens Up About EMDR Therapy After a Traumatic Home Invasion

Sandra Bullock is still dealing with the fallout from a stalker breaking into her home while she was present in 2014.

On Wednesday, the 57-year-old actress appeared on Red Table Talk and discussed the incident and how she dealt with it through therapy.

In 2017, Joshua James Corbett was found guilty of breaking into Bullock’s home in 2014 and hiding in her closet while calling 911.

Inside her house, he was apprehended.

He killed himself in 2018 after a standoff with cops who came to his house to serve him a search warrant in connection with Bullock’s case.

“It was the one night [my son]Louis wasn’t with me,” Bullock reflected on the terrifying night in 2014.

“It was one of those nights when our nanny says, ‘Let me just take him to my apartment,’ which is a block away.

And if he’d been home, I wouldn’t have run to the closet — which is now my official closet, but it used to be his bedroom — and it would have forever changed our fate.”

She went on to say, “I wasn’t the same after that,” adding that she hasn’t been alone since.

“I was falling apart.”

Bullock said she had PTSD as a result of the incident and didn’t want her fear and anxiety to be passed on to her son, so she decided to try EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing).

EMDR combines exposure therapy with a series of guided eye movements to help you process traumatic memories and change how you react to them, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I was so afraid to do it,” she admitted.

“It can be tapping, and I had the paddles. They use it for trauma and PTSD.”

‘Start where you first find yourself in the house,’ and I was like, ‘I was in the closet and heard him banging on the door,’ and then he says, ‘hold that feeling.’ And then he started vibrating the paddles, and the paddles were inconsistent, so I was mentally going back and forth to wherever the paddle was vibrating.

So that’s rewiring your synapses.”

Bullock claimed that the therapy helped her work through more than just the trauma she had experienced.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Sandra Bullock Discloses That She Underwent EMDR Therapy Following a Traumatic Home Invasion

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https