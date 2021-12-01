Sandra Bullock Recalls the Scary Moment Her House Was Burgled: “I Thought, ‘This Isn’t Going to End Well,” she says.

Bonding over a tense situation.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk, Sandra Bullock and Willow Smith became friends after both of them revealed that their homes had been broken into.

“My house was broken into while I was in it,” the Practical Magice actress, 57, told Smith, 21, while sitting with the singer’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the Wednesday, December 1 episode of the Facebook Watch series.

“It’s a different story, especially when you’ve been watching the last 24 hours of Dateline,” the Oscar winner said of the terrifying ordeal.

“This isn’t going to end well,” I said to myself in the closet.

Even though she wasn’t physically present when her house was broken into while she was away for the holidays, the “Time Machine” singer said it was still “a lot to handle.”

“I’d just moved into that house.

“This is my first home,” Smith explained.

“I had a full-fledged experience.

It was a difficult situation.”

When the scare occurred, Bullock agreed with Smith before telling her, “You were invaded in the worst way.”

The “Grow” singer explained that she had to give herself a pep talk in order to overcome her fear following the incident.

Smith recalled, “After I got up off the floor, I took a deep breath and said, you know what, I said a prayer.”

“I told them, ‘We’ll be fine; we’ll figure it out anyway.'”

The star of Two Weeks Notice’s Los Angeles home was broken into at 6:30 a.m. in June 2014, according to Us Weekly.

A suspect was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department at the time, but he was not charged or booked.

Prosecutors played Bullock’s 911 call from that day during a preliminary hearing the following year.

In the phone call, she said, “I’m locked in my closet.”

“In my bedroom, I have a safe door that I’ve locked, and I’m currently locked in the closet.”

According to LAPD officer Jose Bermudez’s testimony, the man arrested in the case was not armed when he entered Bullock’s estate, but he did have a notebook filled with messages and magazine cutouts of the actress.

The perpetrator,

