Sandra Bullock Responds to Backlash Over Her Adoption of Two Black Children

Sandra Bullock Reacts to the Criticism She’s Received After Adopting Two Black Children

Sandra Bullock is speaking out about the challenges of raising her two children, Louis, 11, and Laila, eight.

On Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress opened up about raising two Black children as a white woman.

Bullock announced her adoption of Louis in 2010 and her adoption of Laila in 2015.

Bullock told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she believes her late mother, Helga Meyer, brought her her two children because she was in the same exact place both times she found out she was having children — Jacksonville, Wyoming, where her mother got married.

She admitted that things weren’t always easy, especially with Laila, who was three years old when she was adopted and had experienced trauma as a result of her time in foster care.

She also acknowledged the challenges that come with being a white woman raising Black children.

“I’m scared of everything as a white parent who loves her children more than life itself,” she said.

“I’m well aware that I’m instilling in them a sense of existential dread.”

I have to consider what they will go through once they are no longer at home.

They’ll have my fear, but how can I be certain that it’s accurate and protective?”

Bullock expressed concern for her son, Louis, in particular.

“With Lou being a young Black man, sweet, funny Lou is going to be a young man at some point, and I won’t be able to follow him everywhere the minute he leaves my house,” she explained.

“I’ll give it my all.”

I wish I could say I’m joking, but I’m not.

I’m not sure what I’ll do, but I’m hoping that I’ve done a good enough job scaring them.

Lou has been in my school since he was six years old.

I said, ‘Ahhh.’ He put that hoodie on his head, and I said, ‘Let me just explain.’

I also allowed him to see everything.

I stepped back and let him think about it.

He is well-versed in the mechanics of the universe.

He understands how cruel and unfair it is, and now Laila understands as well.”

Bullock told a funny story about Laila being upset that Netflix’s Squid Game didn’t include any Black characters.

“I was made by the fact that she had fire in her belly.”

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Sandra Bullock Reacts to the Criticism She’s Received After Adopting Two Black Children

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Sandra Bullock Responds to Criticism She Faces for Adopting 2 Black Children