Sandra Bullock Shares a Rare Look Into Her Family’s Life With Bryan Randall and Her Two Children

Sandra Bullock Shares a Rare Look Inside Her Family With Bryan Randall and Two Kids

Sandra Bullock opened up about being a mother to Louis and Laila and how her partner Bryan Randall is the “exact right parent” for their family.

Sandra Bullock is grateful to have her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, by her side when it comes to parenting.

On December 15th,

The Unforgivable star, 57, spoke on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk about life with her two children—son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8—and how Bryan, 55, has been “the right human being” for the family.

“He’s evolved on a level that is not human,” Sandra raved to co-hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, describing Bryan as a “very patient” man and “a saint.”

Sandra recalled Bryan stepping up as a parental figure at the time she finalized Laila’s adoption in 2015, despite the fact that she and the professional photographer “hadn’t been together long.”

Sandra recalled, “His whole life had been unraveled because of me,” as she explained how Bryan’s life was turned upside down after their relationship was made public.

“He was ecstatic, but he was terrified at the same time.”

I’m a bulldozer, and I’m here to help.

“Here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [is]the right human being to be there,” says the narrator.

She went on to say, “He’s the kind of role model I want for my kids.”

“I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me, but even when I disagree with him, he sets an example.”

Sandra continued, “If that is where they feel drawn to, then he’s the exact right parent to be in this position.”

Sandra also discussed Louis and Laila’s adoption stories during their candid conversation.

She “found out about both babies” while staying in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where her mother, Helga Meyer, is buried, according to the Oscar winner.

“It makes me very emotional, but I am certain that my mother is the one who brought these children to me.”

I had a feeling I’d end up with a child.

Sandra stated, “I knew I wouldn’t be a mother at a young age, and I was focused on my acting career before deciding to adopt.”

“I didn’t have anything else.”

That brought me great pleasure.

I was seated behind a steering wheel,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Sandra Bullock Shares a Rare Look Inside Her Family With Bryan Randall and Two Kids

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async wpcc-script async wpcc-script async <p>[wpcc-script async>

Sandra Bullock Gives a Rare Peek Into Family Life With Bryan Randall and 2 Kids