Sandra Bullock Discusses Her Betty White Tribut on New Year’s Eve

In 2022, Betty White will be on my mind.

Sandra Bullock spoke out after her Proposal co-star died at the age of 99 on Friday, December 31.

“I don’t drink vodka,” the 57-year-old actress explained to People, “but tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon on the other side, I’ll just be OK being sad.”

“I’m going to need some rose-colored glasses because Betty was like that for all of us.”

Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and friend, confirmed her death in a statement earlier on Friday.

Despite the fact that she was approaching 100, he stated, “I thought Betty would live forever.”

“Both I and the animal world, which she adored, will miss her terribly.”

Betty never seemed afraid of death because she always wanted to be with her beloved Allen Ludden.

She was certain she would run into him again.”

After police were called to White’s home at 9:37 a.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly that “it appears to be a natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play.”

White has 121 IMDb credits, including The Proposal, a romantic comedy from 2009 starring Ryan Reynolds, Mary Steenburgen, and Craig T Nelson.

The Deadpool actor was quick to pay tribute to White on Friday.

“Things have changed in the world.

On Twitter, the 45-year-old actor wrote: “She had a knack for defying expectations.”

“She grew old, but not old enough,” says the narrator.

Betty, you will be sorely missed.

“You’ve cracked the code.”

Bullock and Reynolds have long admired White, and they will join forces in 2020 to wish her a happy 98th birthday.

In the video, the star of The Blind Side says, “From Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan.”

“From Ryan,” Reynolds interjected, “who loves you so much more than Sandy.”

Did Sandy show up and hand-deliver flowers to you while wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, as you requested?

A year later, ahead of her 99th birthday, White’s representative told Us Weekly exclusively that she was “in good health and spirits” as long as she followed coronavirus guidelines.

“Crossword puzzles don’t stand a chance.”

